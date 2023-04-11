Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves half the school with significant damages
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building with significant damages
Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
Trenton ISD Superintendent explains what the next steps are for the district after Trenton...
School administrators finalize plans to return to school after Trenton Elementary catches fire