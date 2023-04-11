Chance decides newest member of Achille’s town board

ACHILLE, Okla. (KXII) - It was the luck of the draw Tuesday morning for Achille’s newest town board member.

When Randy Howard and Laura Stanley finished tied for third in the election of three seats on the town board last week, Oklahoma election law called for a drawing.

Both names were written on a sheet of paper, and one was drawn from a container.

Randy Howard was the winner. He will join Dottie Stout and Teresa Scoggins on the town board.

