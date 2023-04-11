Texoma Local
Chance decides newest member of Achille’s town board

It was the luck of the draw Tuesday morning for Achille's newest town board member.
It was the luck of the draw Tuesday morning for Achille’s newest town board member.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
ACHILLE, Okla. (KXII) - It was the luck of the draw Tuesday morning for Achille’s newest town board member.

When Randy Howard and Laura Stanley finished tied for third in the election of three seats on the town board last week, Oklahoma election law called for a drawing.

Both names were written on a sheet of paper, and one was drawn from a container.

Randy Howard was the winner. He will join Dottie Stout and Teresa Scoggins on the town board.

