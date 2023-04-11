Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Officer named Indian Country Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Officer has been named the Indian Country Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Officer Jared Buckaloo joined the department in 2020, is a distinguished member of the Lighthorse SWAT team, and in the WinStar Precinct with his K-9 partner, Gaucho, according to a social media post.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said the award honors officers who demonstrate exceptional valor in service to the people of Indian County.

“Officer Buckaloo’s recognition serves as a testament to his bravery and dedication to service,” Anoatubby said.

