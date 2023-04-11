Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Shanelle Watts, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Watts was traveling southbound on a State Highway 48, when she struck a semi-truck in the rear that stopped to make a left turn.

Watts was pinned for approximately one hour before being extricated by the Tishomingo Fire Department.

The driver of the semi truck, Robert Grimes, 56, of Atoka, was taken to Durant Hospital where he was treated and released.

A report from OHP states neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

