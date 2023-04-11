Community mental health conference headed to Denison this Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texoma leaders are putting the final touches together for a community conference this Friday.

The event will address mental health needs in Texoma, including access to care, student-athletes and brain health, jail diversions, and even the Texas Legislature’s efforts to address mental health.

Organizers said they expect four hundred community stakeholders to join in on the critical conversation about the mental health needs in Texoma.

“Mental Health crises that are intersecting with our criminal justice system are happening every day,” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith. “We have to provide access to care, and we have to provide the resources so that people who need the help get the help.”

The event starts at 8:30 am on Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Organizers said to head to the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team’s website for tickets and do it soon because seats are running low.

