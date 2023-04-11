Texoma Local
Contractor killed in trench collapse in Holdenville

A contractor working on a sewer line in Holdenville was killed Monday when the trench he was in collapsed.
A contractor working on a sewer line in Holdenville was killed Monday when the trench he was in collapsed.(Seminole Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A contractor working on a sewer line in Holdenville was killed Monday when the trench he was in collapsed.

According to a press release from Holdenville Police, Jose Valenzuela and other contractors were replacing a broken sewer line around 3:45 p.m. when the trench collapsed, trapping Valenzuela in the bottom of the trench.

Emergency crews from several counties responded, including Seminole and Ada’s Fire Technical Rescue Teams, the Wewoka Fire Department and the Holdenville Fire Department, according to a social media post.

Police said crews were able to recover the body of Jose Valenzuela around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation was turned over to the Oklahoma Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

