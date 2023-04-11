Denison looks to support current downtown residents

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison’s Main Street is getting a makeover to say the least.

And developers are bringing in new businesses and more housing to downtown.

“Housing is key for the demographic growth and the density,” said Rhonda Borgne, representative for DFA Development.

The DFA is no stranger to downtown, “in the next 12-24 months, DFA will bring 20 lofts just to Main Street.”

The development company has bought a total of 10 properties in Downtown Denison, “we really want to edify the surrounding areas as well as continue to be in front of the growth that’s coming quickly to the area.”

While the city of Denison welcomes the growth and development, city leaders are ensuring the needs of current residents are not overlooked.

“We want to be able to help the residents that are already here have a standard of living that they can be proud of and that they are already proud of,” said Mary Tate, Denison’s Director of Development Services.

The City of Denison was selected to apply for grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These funds will help update the roads, sidewalks, and even homes in neighborhoods surrounding downtown.

“We are also looking at ways of helping residents maintain their homes and invest back into their homes,” Tate said.

The city has mapped out an area that can benefit from these funds, neighborhoods mostly east of downtown between Martin Luther King Street and Spur 503.

“The grant does not require any financial contribution from the city,” Tate added.

Three workshops are scheduled for the community to share their feedback.

The first is on April 20.

For more information on this project and community workshops, click here.

Program Map (KXII)

