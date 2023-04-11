Denison man gets 37 years in prison

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different run-ins with law enforcement in less than half a year.

It started in December of 2021 when police said 34-year-old Leroy Wiley-Henderson ran and hid from officers during a traffic offense.

A few months later, another officer said they heard gunshots at an apartment complex.

They said Wiley-Henderson ran from them again, but this time he was arrested.

After bonding out, police arrested him two more times for driving while intoxicated with a child in his car and possession of meth.

