Denison man gets 37 years in prison

A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different...
A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different run-ins with law enforcement in less than half a year.(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different run-ins with law enforcement in less than half a year.

It started in December of 2021 when police said 34-year-old Leroy Wiley-Henderson ran and hid from officers during a traffic offense.

A few months later, another officer said they heard gunshots at an apartment complex.

They said Wiley-Henderson ran from them again, but this time he was arrested.

After bonding out, police arrested him two more times for driving while intoxicated with a child in his car and possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

