Driver ticketed after caught going 122 mph
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY (KXII) - Troopers pulled over a driver near Pauls Valley who was traveling nearly 50 mph over the speed limit.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the unidentified driver was traveling 122 mph in a 75 mph zone on I-35 on Saturday.
According to a social media post, the traffic stop will cost the driver $449. Troopers also wrote the driver a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.
OHP said they are seeing a growing trend of speeders in the Sooner State and are warning drivers to heed the speed limit, or it may cost you.
