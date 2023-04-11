Driver ticketed after caught going 122 mph

GARVIN COUNTY (KXII) - Troopers pulled over a driver near Pauls Valley who was traveling nearly 50 mph over the speed limit.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the unidentified driver was traveling 122 mph in a 75 mph zone on I-35 on Saturday.

According to a social media post, the traffic stop will cost the driver $449. Troopers also wrote the driver a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

OHP said they are seeing a growing trend of speeders in the Sooner State and are warning drivers to heed the speed limit, or it may cost you.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.