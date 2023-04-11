Texoma Local
Durant Tax Payers learning where tax money is spent

By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant taxpayers were able to learn more about how their money is spent in a meeting held by the Bryan County Republicans and Conservatives Club Monday night.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd was there. She presented a few investigative audits her team is working on that impact all of Oklahoma.

“I feel very responsible to the taxpayers, they need to know what I’m working on, and how that might affect them with their tax dollars,” Byrd said.

One of the audits Byrd discussed was the State Department of Education.

“We’re going to look at the revenue flows. We’re going to show them where their money is being spent across the 546 school districts” Byrd said.

Byrd said the state’s education department spent about seven-and-a-half billion dollars during the fiscal year 2021.

“Only about 30 million is spent on expenses in the states department for education,” Byrd said.

She said the full audit report will be released soon. New tax dollars could go toward items on the current city council agenda. City Council Elect, Lauran Fuller, said these include sales tax and water fee increases.

“Also, we have a few taxes that are due to drop off next year that they are wanting to go ahead and extend and put up for a vote,” Fuller said

Council Member Elect, Tucker Martin, said many residents are unaware of these potential changes.

“I was told that this has been talked about for a long time,” Tucker said, “Everyone knows this is coming, but I gather from tonight’s group and from my personal experience, I didn’t know it was coming either.”

The new City Council is being sworn in later this month. Council Member-Elect, Mike Simulescu, said these last-minute changes should be left for the new board.

“It’s strange to me, for them to jump in and do this kind of stuff. So I’m not sure who’s behind it. And I’m not sure why it’s happening, “Simulescu said.

Durant’s City Council meeting is at 6 pm on Tuesday at City Hall. Byrd said it’s important for the community to be there to use their voices

“Oversight starts in your communities with you attending your city council meetings, your county commissioner meetings, your school board meetings,” Byrd said.

