Grayson County Commissioners eye former Sherman Police building for new use
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners are eyeing the old Sherman Police Department building for county offices.
Commissioners are looking to move the adult probation office in downtown Sherman to the former police building.
On Tuesday, the court took the first steps and entered into an agreement with the city of Sherman to start negotiating the potential move.
