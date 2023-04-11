Gunter man indicted on ten counts of child pornography charges

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter man has been indicted on ten counts of child pornography.

According to a search warrant, it started with a cyber tip.

Law enforcement said it found 142 images and videos of girls under 18 on a Dropbox account under the name Andrew Hilton.

After a warrant went out in early August of 2022 to search his home and vehicle, officers arrested him on possession of child pornography charges.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.