Gunter man indicted on ten counts of child pornography charges
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter man has been indicted on ten counts of child pornography.
According to a search warrant, it started with a cyber tip.
Law enforcement said it found 142 images and videos of girls under 18 on a Dropbox account under the name Andrew Hilton.
After a warrant went out in early August of 2022 to search his home and vehicle, officers arrested him on possession of child pornography charges.
