OBSI identifies 1995 cold case victims

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced the identification of two people who were found shot to death in Pittsburg County in 1995.

According to a press release, the identities were believed to be Brian Burr, 23 years of age at the time, and wife Rachel Burr, 21 years of age at the time.

OSBI said on April 9, 1995 two unidentified bodies were found in a wooded area near US-69 in Pittsburg county. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported the cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

In April 2020, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris requested OSBI assistance with the homicide and help to identify the bodies, the release states.

In 2021, the OSBI Forensic Science Center sent a specimen from one of the deceased for Forensic Genetic Genealogical DNA Analysis and Searching to Parabon Nano Labs.  In September 2022, it was reported the persons were likely to be Brian and Rachel Burr of Texas, according to OSBI.

OSBI said agents conducted interviews in Texas and Ohio and collected DNA samples from relatives in an attempt to positively identify the couple.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

