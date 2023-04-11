Texoma Local
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a chemical attack on a 20-year-old woman.
By Eddie Dowd and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said an attack last week that left a young woman hospitalized with severe chemical burns was not a random act.

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Devina Licon. She is hospitalized in a hospital burn unit, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Officials said they are putting their best investigative resources on the case until the suspect is caught.

KHNL reports the attack occurred Friday as Licon was leaving a 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani.

Police said they believe a man first tried to shoot her with a gun but missed. The suspect then doused her with an unknown liquid before taking off.

Licon suffered second-degree burns and was listed in serious condition.

“It’s a very horrific event. Not at all characteristic of what we see here in the state, especially here in Mililani,” Honolulu Police deputy chief Keith Horikawa said.

KHNL spoke with Licon’s fitness coach, Johnny Ligsay, who said she had been training for the past four months for the Stingray bodybuilding competition set to take place April 21.

“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years, I’ve never seen anything happen like this,” Ligsay said.

Detectives enlisted the help of Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sunday to help track down the suspect.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s with a height of around 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

Officials said he has a tan complexion and was wearing a mask at the time of the attack.

Authorities said they are hoping a witness who saw the attack in the parking lot can reach out to them.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

