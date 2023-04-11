Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night

One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Christopher Brooks Cavender, 40, of Sherman, was driving north on a motorcycle on FM-1417 and ran a red light at the intersection of FM-691.

DPS said Cavender hit a pickup truck that was passing through the intersection, causing it to roll over. Cavender was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a car that was stopped at the intersection.

Cavender was taken to Texoma Medical Center (TMC) where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The release states the driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Rodney Ricketts, and his two passengers, 54-year-old Laurie Ann Gaddis and a 10-year-old juvenile, were taken to TMC with non-incapacitating injuries.

Texas DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves half the school with significant damages
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building with significant damages
Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.
Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash
Durant taxpayers learn where tax money is spent nationally and locally.
Okla. State Auditor, incoming Durant council members talk tax dollars
Durant taxpayers learn where tax money is spent nationally and locally.
Durant Tax Payers learning where tax money is spent
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced the identification of two people...
OBSI identifies 1995 cold case victims