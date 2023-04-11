Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Christopher Brooks Cavender, 40, of Sherman, was driving north on a motorcycle on FM-1417 and ran a red light at the intersection of FM-691.

DPS said Cavender hit a pickup truck that was passing through the intersection, causing it to roll over. Cavender was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a car that was stopped at the intersection.

Cavender was taken to Texoma Medical Center (TMC) where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The release states the driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Rodney Ricketts, and his two passengers, 54-year-old Laurie Ann Gaddis and a 10-year-old juvenile, were taken to TMC with non-incapacitating injuries.

Texas DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

