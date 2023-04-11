Spring’s Finest Continues Wed-Thu

Very pleasant weather continues for Texoma Wednesday and Thursday; conditions will be similar to what we enjoyed on Tuesday. Lows will run in the near-50 degree zone with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be moderate, from the south or southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Good stuff!

The pressure gradient tightens on Friday and that means surface winds will pick up, making for a gusty time Friday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible as a couple of weak waves pass overhead Friday evening ahead of a cold front. The overall pattern does not favor a major severe weather event, but isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning leaving us with a fresh northerly breeze and highs around 70 for the afternoon. Skies are expected to be dry from Saturday through Monday, a few showers creep back into the forecast by Tuesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

