Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Spring’s Finest Continues Wed-Thu

Stuff southerly winds and a chance of a few thunderstorms show up on Friday.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very pleasant weather continues for Texoma Wednesday and Thursday; conditions will be similar to what we enjoyed on Tuesday. Lows will run in the near-50 degree zone with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be moderate, from the south or southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Good stuff!

The pressure gradient tightens on Friday and that means surface winds will pick up, making for a gusty time Friday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible as a couple of weak waves pass overhead Friday evening ahead of a cold front. The overall pattern does not favor a major severe weather event, but isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning leaving us with a fresh northerly breeze and highs around 70 for the afternoon. Skies are expected to be dry from Saturday through Monday, a few showers creep back into the forecast by Tuesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves half the school with significant damages
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building with significant damages
Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather For 4/11/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/11/2023
Your Full Morning Weather Forecast for 4/10/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/10/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Apr 9
Evening Forecast - Sun, Apr 9
Evening Forecast - Fri, Apr 7
Evening Forecast - Fri, Apr 7