Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves half the school with significant damages
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building with significant damages
Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic...
Woman and two children shot in Texas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faces questions after lavish trips bombshell.
Democrats turn up heat on Clarence Thomas