Woman facing felony charge after stealing flavored salt, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a package of Twang Lemon Lime Flavored Salt.

Paris Police said a store clerk in the 700 block of Bonham Street flagged down an officer Monday after 36-year-old Marissa Renee Sanmiguel reportedly left the store with the flavored salt.

Police said Sanmiguel is charged with theft of property, but is facing a felony charge because she was in possession of stolen property and had three previous convictions on her criminal history for theft.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.