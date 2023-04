ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are asking for your help to find a suspect from a burglary earlier this month.

According to a social media post, a man broke into a business on 12th Ave. and North Washington St. and stole several items.

If you recognize him, call Detective Shields at (580) 221-2569.

The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public's help on identifying this individual. On 04/02/2023, Officers... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

