Barn catches fire in Bryan Co., ruled a total loss

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Reports of an explosion lead firefighters to a barn fire Wednesday morning in Bryan County.

West Bryan County Fire Department said crews responded to the call just before 5 a.m. near the 1600 block of Mead Cemetery Road. The Colbert Fire Department assisted.

Fire officials said inside the barn was a travel trailer, a boat, two tractors, and a four-wheeler, all of which are a total loss.

Fire officials added there were 125 gallons of gasoline tanks, 55 gallons of diesel fuel and multiple propane tanks found inside, which could be the explosion neighbors heard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

