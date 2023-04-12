Texoma Local
Community helps high school student after his truck catches fire

A community raises funds for a teen who lost his truck to a fire.
A community raises funds for a teen who lost his truck to a fire.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Brady Baskin met Berthel Hernandez when Berthel worked as a camp counselor at Camp Goddard in Sulphur.

It didn’t take long for them to make a lasting connection.

“He’s got a lot of character traits that you like to see in young men that are usually absent in modern times,” family friend, Brady Baskin said.

Baskin says Berthel is the kind of person who enjoys helping others.

“Berthel introduced some different things to the kids to challenge them. How they could improve that week on things that they needed to improve on in their life,” Baskin explained.

The day before Berthel turned 18 years old, something shocking happened.

While driving his grandfather’s truck to school, the truck caught fire.

“I saw fire come out of the dashboard, and I pulled my truck over. I grabbed my backpack and as much things as I could from it and from there just wouldn’t stop burning,” Berthel explained.

So, Baskin set up a GoFundMe account to help Berthel.

“When I heard about Berthel’s situation, I instantly felt like we needed to get together as a community and raise the money for Berthel, and it was really inspiring and it was really humbling how many people contacted me directly,” Baskin said.

Even through facing his own challenge, the camp counselor stayed strong.

“Everything happens for a reason. So, it’s just time to move on and with life and can’t worry about the past,” Berthel said.

Because of the community’s response to the GoFundMe, Berthel is able to buy another truck.

“I just want to thank everyone that donated, and Brady Baskin included. They did something very wonderful for me, and I don’t know how I can ever repay that,” Berthel exclaimed.

Berthel will soon hit the road with a new set of wheels.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

