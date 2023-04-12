Current and elected Durant City Council boards discuss tax and fee changes

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant held a City Council meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda were a few no-action items that were discussed by the Current City Council, newly elected members and Durant residents.

City Manager Lisa Taylor says the purpose of these specific items was not to vote but to engage the public before the next meeting. This also leaves the decisions to the council-elects.

The first item discussed was whether the city should increase the cost of water.

“We did reduce the monthly bill by $4. For every customer in the city limits in February of 2021,” Taylor said

Taylor says they did this hoping revenue would be made off of water leaks, but she says this has not worked.

“We’re just asking for that $4 to be put back on the monthly bills and an additional 3% increase for this year,” Taylor said.

Taylor said this would cover the costs of fuel and chemicals to keep up with the water supply.

Another agenda item was the existing tax collection date. It currently falls off in September and the new council members will decide if they will ask voters to extend it to pay for new projects.

“It is specifically written for streets and it would replace or amend, the current two quarter-cent sales tax,” Taylor said.

Currently, the quarter-cent taxes are helping pay for a sports complex and projects at Southeastern University.

This was the last meeting for the current council, the new council will be sworn in next week.

One City Council Elect, Mike Simulescu, previously served on a Durant Infrastructure and Streets Task Force. He said the task force made plans to address similar concerns in 2019.

“This is our blueprint to fixing a lot of these problems. There may be some updates needed. But I think overall, I think it’s a really good starting point,” Simulescu said.

Taylor said she is excited to revisit these ideas and get to know the new council. Additionally, she said thank you to the current council for their service.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.