Dallas man leads Bryan Co. law enforcement on hour-long pursuit

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -An attempted traffic stop in Calera leads to an hour-long pursuit.

Police said Jesus Mendoza of Dallas was driving a stolen car and bolted when officers tried to stop him.

Mendoza got out of the vehicle at the end of Posey Lane and ran off.

Several agencies set up a perimeter and caught Mendoza in possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Bryan County Jail.

