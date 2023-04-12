Dallas man leads Bryan Co. law enforcement on hour-long pursuit

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -An attempted traffic stop in Calera leads to an hour-long pursuit.

Police said Jesus Mendoza of Dallas was driving a stolen car and bolted when officers tried to stop him.

Mendoza got out of the vehicle at the end of Posey Lane and ran off.

Several agencies set up a perimeter and caught Mendoza in possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Bryan County Jail.

