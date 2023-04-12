Dallas man leads Bryan Co. law enforcement on hour-long pursuit
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -An attempted traffic stop in Calera leads to an hour-long pursuit.
Police said Jesus Mendoza of Dallas was driving a stolen car and bolted when officers tried to stop him.
Mendoza got out of the vehicle at the end of Posey Lane and ran off.
Several agencies set up a perimeter and caught Mendoza in possession of a stolen firearm.
He was booked into the Bryan County Jail.
