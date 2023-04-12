Texoma Local
Friday: High Chance of Strong Winds, Low Threat of Severe Storms

A dry and pretty weekend follows Friday’s bumpy weather
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Look for another clear and cool night with lows in the lower 50s, winds will run southeast at 10 mph. Thursday sees another pleasant day, a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s, winds south at 15 to 20 mph. Winds increase to a big-time blustery 25 to 35 mph by Friday. Low-level moisture also increases so Friday will be quite humid as well.

A dry line forms to our west during the day Friday while a strong return flow of moisture sets up by Friday afternoon, a strong cap will be in place but if the dry line is able to break it, severe weather is possible into Friday evening. A strong mid-April cold front arrives Saturday morning, it will be windy, cooler, and a whole lot less humid for Saturday afternoon, highs in the lower 70s for Saturday.

Sunday will be clear and quite chilly in the morning followed by afternoon highs in the mid 70s. nice! The long-range outlook into next week shows increasing clouds by Wednesday with very low rain chances through the period.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

