North Texas lawmakers lay out priorities with state budget negotiations underway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas is dealing out a historically big budget.

“Texas has a big state with a lot of big issues,” said Rep. Reggie Smith of Sherman.

The House passed its version of the $302.6 billion budget with a 136 to ten vote last week.

“As a result of that inflation, your sales tax revenue has gone up, so that’s why we have the surplus, but we need to give back this surplus to the people of Texas, and I think this budget does just that,” said Smith.

The House approved $17.5 billion for property tax cuts.

“I do believe that this budget is going to provide for substantial property tax relief,” said Smith.

It’s also allotting more than $4.5 billion to border security.

“We’re spending significant amounts of money, more than we ever have, on border security which we must do, particularly in connection with the fentanyl crisis,” said Smith.

The House’s draft of the budget can’t get signed into law without the Senate presenting its version too.

“Right now, what we’re arguing over is what method do we think works best?” said Sen. Drew Springer of Muenster. “Of course, we want to say that ours work best, but we look forward to working with them and really working for these priorities.”

Senator Drew Springer also said property tax relief is a big issue, and he thinks part of the solution is raising the state’s homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.

“For those that are over 65, it will go to one hundred thousand,” said Springer. “$1,000 a year that our seniors will be able to save on.”

Springer is also focused on allotting money to mental health, higher education, and rural law enforcement.

“They’re going to get about half a million dollars a year to help the sheriff’s as well as the prosecuting department to really make sure we’re locking up the bad guys,” said Springer.

The budget is now with the Senate Finance Committee.

It’ll have to pass the Senate floor in the coming weeks before going to the governor.

