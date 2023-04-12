Northbound I-35 lanes closed due to fatality crash
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed near Davis (mile marker 59) due to a crash.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the crash involved five semi trucks and a passenger vehicle.
ODOT said there is one confirmed fatality and one pinned.
Crews anticipate the closure to last several hours, ODOT said.
Drivers are being detoured to SH-7 then west to SH-74.
