Northbound I-35 lanes closed due to fatality crash

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed near Davis (mile marker 59) due to a crash.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the crash involved five semi trucks and a passenger vehicle.

ODOT said there is one confirmed fatality and one pinned.

Crews anticipate the closure to last several hours, ODOT said.

Drivers are being detoured to SH-7 then west to SH-74.

