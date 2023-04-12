Oklahoma House passes two bills that helps protect elders and support those who care for them

Okla. (KXII) -As we cherish the time we have with our elderly loved ones, many times, the responsibility and financial burden of caring for our seniors falls on their children.

The Oklahoma House recently passed two bills, House Bill 1368 and House Bill 2753, that will continue to protect the elderly and support those who care for them.

Oklahoma House Representative for District 21, Cody Maynard breaks down how these bills can help, “it is expensive to help care for our family members as they’re aging.”

Maynard said House Bill 1368 creates a tax credit for individuals caring for a family member over the age of 62.

“There are some requirements on it but the basic gist of it is it will create a $2,000 tax credit for anyone caring for their family member over 62 or potentially $3,000-thousand dollars a year if you care for some with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or if they are a veteran,” Maynard said.

This credit can pay for expenses such as medical equipment and hiring home care aid.

“We do have an adjusted gross income limit so you have to make $50,000 or less if you’re single or $100,000 or less if you are married in order to qualify for the credit,” Maynard added.

The second bill that was passed by the house is House Bill 2753 which creates the Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Registry.

“We want all Oklahomans to have a searchable database that is specific to vulnerable, abuse and neglect,” Maynard said.

This registry would include suspects names, identifiable information and case descriptions.

“This is going to help all Oklahomans screen people who they want to hire in their homes and make sure they are hiring trusted people to care for their family members,” added Maynard.

Maynard said these two bills now move to committees in the Senate, then the Senate floor, if passed there they’ll be sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

