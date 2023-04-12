Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says

FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans are getting pregnant.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer Americans are getting pregnant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The U.S. pregnancy rate fell over the past decade from 97.3 per1,000 females aged 15-44 in 2010 to 85.6 per 1,000 in 2019.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that timeframe, unintended pregnancies fell 15%, and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion, compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

About 20% of pregnancies in 2019 resulted in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or fetal death.

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval in 2000. (CNN, POOL, DANCO LABS, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night
A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.
Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a package of Twang Lemon Lime...
Woman facing felony charge after stealing flavored salt, police say
A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different...
Denison man gets 37 years in prison

Latest News

FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
Juul has been ordered to pay $642 million to six states and the District of Columbia.
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Judge: No separate defamation trials for Fox News, Fox Corp.
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label