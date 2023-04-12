S&S CISD cancels school Wednesday due to online threat
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S Consolidated ISD has cancelled school Wednesday for all three campuses due to an online threat made to the district.
The school posted on their Facebook page: “Due to an online threat made to our school, we are canceling school today (April 12th).”
This is a developing story, stay with KXII News 12 for more information.
