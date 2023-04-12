Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

S&S CISD cancels school Wednesday due to online threat

S&S High School cancels school Wednesday due to an online threat made to the school
S&S High School cancels school Wednesday due to an online threat made to the school(Live 5)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S Consolidated ISD has cancelled school Wednesday for all three campuses due to an online threat made to the district.

The school posted on their Facebook page: “Due to an online threat made to our school, we are canceling school today (April 12th).”

This is a developing story, stay with KXII News 12 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night
A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.
Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a package of Twang Lemon Lime...
Woman facing felony charge after stealing flavored salt, police say
A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different...
Denison man gets 37 years in prison

Latest News

Current and Elected City Council boards discuss tax and fee changes in Tuesday's City Council...
Current and elected Durant City Council boards discuss tax and fee changes
Current and Elected City Council boards discuss tax and fee changes in Tuesday's City Council...
Current and elected Durant City Council boards discuss tax and fee changes
Sulphur Police need your help looking for Sammy Stanford (pictured above in a previous...
Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery in Murray Co.
Ardmore Police are asking for your help to find a suspect from a burglary earlier this month.
Ardmore Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect