Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Stitt picks professor, not Walters, for education secretary

Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is on his way out as Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is on his way out as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education.(Oklahoma State Senate)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is on his way out as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education.

Stitt on Tuesday announced in a press release that he is appointing Oklahoma State University professor of education Katherine Curry to serve on his cabinet in the role Walters has held since 2020.

Walters, a Republican, was elected in November as state superintendent of public instruction and will continue to serve in that position overseeing the State Department of Education and K-12 public schools in Oklahoma.

Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison said the governor was “thrilled with Ryan’s service on the cabinet” and that he will remain a close advisor to Stitt on education matters.

“We’re simply adding another player to our team to push the governor’s education freedom agenda forward,” Atchison said.

Walters’ inflammatory rhetoric accusing teachers of indoctrinating students with liberal ideology and providing access to “pornographic material” has rankled many lawmakers, including Republicans. The secretary of education must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, and it’s not clear that Walters had enough support in the 48-member body.

Curry has been a professor at Oklahoma State since 2011. She has taught masters and doctoral courses in the College of Education and Human Sciences and currently serves as a professor and program coordinator of the Educational Leadership/School Administration Program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night
A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.
Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a package of Twang Lemon Lime...
Woman facing felony charge after stealing flavored salt, police say
A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different...
Denison man gets 37 years in prison

Latest News

Lawmakers representing North Texas have their eyes on divvying the state's more than $300...
North Texas lawmakers lay out priorities with state budget negotiations underway
A community raises funds for a teen who lost his truck to a fire.
Community helps high school student after his truck catches fire
As we cherish the time we have with our elderly loved ones, many times, the responsibility and...
Oklahoma House passes two bills that helps protect elders and support those who care for them
Several agencies set up a perimeter and caught Mendoza in possession of a stolen firearm.
Dallas man leads Bryan Co. law enforcement on hour-long pursuit