Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery in Murray Co.

Sulphur Police need your help looking for Sammy Stanford (pictured above in a previous...
Sulphur Police need your help looking for Sammy Stanford (pictured above in a previous mugshot), who was reportedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday morning.(Murray County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Sulphur Police need your help looking for a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, Sammy Stanford was reportedly involved in a robbery at the Dollar Tree around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police ask if you know where Stanford is or have any information that may help law enforcement, call 911. He is reportedly armed and dangerous; you are asked not to approach.

