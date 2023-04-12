Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery in Murray Co.

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Sulphur Police need your help looking for a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, Sammy Stanford was reportedly involved in a robbery at the Dollar Tree around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police ask if you know where Stanford is or have any information that may help law enforcement, call 911. He is reportedly armed and dangerous; you are asked not to approach.

