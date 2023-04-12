Texoma Local
Two arrested after trailer stolen from Marshall Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer is back with its owner and two people have been arrested after several thefts in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said they got a call from someone in northeast Marshall County who was missing a trailer.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said deputies found Jason and Desaray Allen in Johnston County with that trailer.

Dodd said the Allens were arrested for possessing meth and stolen property, conspiring to commit a crime, and other charges.

Yow said a second trailer is still missing from the western part of Marshall County. There is no word yet if the crimes are related.

