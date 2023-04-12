Two arrested after trailer stolen from Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer is back with its owner and two people have been arrested after several thefts in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said they got a call from someone in northeast Marshall County who was missing a trailer.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said deputies found Jason and Desaray Allen in Johnston County with that trailer.

Dodd said the Allens were arrested for possessing meth and stolen property, conspiring to commit a crime, and other charges.

Yow said a second trailer is still missing from the western part of Marshall County. There is no word yet if the crimes are related.

Information, we are still looking for another trailer stolen with a zero turn mower on it from out by City Lake Road &... Posted by Donald Yow on Monday, April 10, 2023

