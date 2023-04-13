Texoma Local
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust

Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.

According to a press release, Mark Woodward, Spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said his agency, along with the Murray County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation in January of 2022 targeting individuals moving drugs onto the streets of several communities in southern Oklahoma.

“During the investigation, OBN Agents were able to make multiple undercover purchases of drugs, including meth, cocaine and fentanyl,” Woodward said. “As a result, we began to identify several people involved in this trafficking operation.”

Woodward said OBN Agents and officers from several departments executed seven search warrants and seven arrest warrants in Ardmore Thursday morning for those involved in the criminal trafficking organization, including the main target, Samuel Myles.

The press release states, all of the defendants were arrested and transported to the Carter County Jail where they face a variety of charges including drug trafficking. During the course of the investigation, OBN Agents seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a large quantity of crack cocaine.

“I am extremely grateful to our local and federal partners for their assistance today and throughout this lengthy and complex investigation,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said. Getting these criminals and their drugs off the streets saves countless lives, and none of this would be possible without the cooperation and resources of our local sheriffs and police chiefs.”

The seven people arrested are:

  • Samuel Myles
  • William Watson
  • Dwaylon Houston
  • Victoria Pickens
  • James Douglas
  • Tracy French
  • Christopher Loftis

According to the press release, OBN received assistance from the Murray County Sheriff’s Department, Ardmore Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the US Marshal’s Service.




