Big Wind, Small Storm Chances Friday

We’ll have mostly clear skies and moderate breezes tonight, expect southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase a bit on Friday, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions with highs similar to Thursday - in the range of 77 to 81 degrees. However, you’ll notice a BIG change in the wind!

There’s a long-shot chance of severe thunderstorms Friday evening as a dry line pushes eastward, but all of the latest computer models show most of the action to our north, closer to a passing upper trough. I’m keeping rain odds at 20% but bear in mind most of Texoma will not see any rain on Friday.

We will experience a cold frontal passage during the late morning to early afternoon hours Saturday, a few thunderstorms are possible in Choctaw, Lamar, or Pushmataha Counties, but the odds are so low that I’m keeping Saturday’s rain chance at just 10%. It will be quite windy on both Friday and Saturday, we’re talking southerly winds on Friday at 25 to 35 mph and equally gusty northerly winds on Saturday. Winds ease on Sunday with beautiful sunny skies and moderate temperatures in the lower 70s.

The longer-range outlook show our next chance of rain arriving Wednesday as a new next upper wave gets closer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

