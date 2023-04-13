Texoma Local
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say

A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing video games.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing video games.

Choctaw Tribal Police said Patric Brown and another man were playing Call of Duty when Brown reportedly pointed a real firearm at the victim and accidently shot him in the leg.

Brown said he thought the gun wasn’t loaded.

Brown was booked in the Bryan County Jail and is charged with pointing a firearm.

