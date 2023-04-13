Texoma Local
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly crash that killed two people on Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Tony Chinedum Aghaji Enweremadu is facing two counts of manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash.

The affidavit stated that a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 59.

An investigation determined that traffic had become congested and stopped on the northbound lanes due to construction, according to the affidavit.

Aghaji Enweremadu was driving a commercial vehicle when he received a Ring notification that a delivery was made at his residence.

The affidavit said the driver had communicated through the app before noticing traffic was stopped.

“It appears as if traffic was completely stopped or slowly moving when a semi truck... struck the passenger car, going over that car on top of it, into another semi,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster said.

The driver swerved and collided with another semi before hitting a car. Two people inside of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said in an interview, Aghaji Enweremadu admitted that he “smoked a bowl of marijuana” before he started work at around 8 a.m.

Aghaji Enweremadu was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been arrested on two manslaughter complaints.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

