Denison’s Zya Nugent transfers to West Virginia

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent is officially making the move to West Virginia.

Zya has had a tremendous career at Stephen F Austin, two national tournament appearances and a conference title. She entered the portal and came out in Morgantown, where her former SFA coach, Mark Kellog is taking over the Mountaineers program.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.