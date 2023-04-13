Texoma Local
Denison’s Zya Nugent transfers to West Virginia

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent is officially making the move to West Virginia.

Zya has had a tremendous career at Stephen F Austin, two national tournament appearances and a conference title. She entered the portal and came out in Morgantown, where her former SFA coach, Mark Kellog is taking over the Mountaineers program.

