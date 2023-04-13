Downtown Atoka storefronts raising rent as demand increases from Reba’s Place

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Half of a million people have visited the iconic “Reba’s Place” restaurant in downtown Atoka since its opening earlier this year according to Atoka Economic Development Director, Carol Ervin. The heavy traffic in the area has caused a spike in demand for close-by storefronts. Giving building owners, like Eugene Broome, the opportunity to increase the cost of the rent.

“When someone like Reba moves into her town and there are lots of people who want to be close, they know she’s going to attract people,” Broome said.

Broome has owned this building with four storefronts since the 70s. His building is next door to Reba’s Place making it prime real estate.

“Well it has grown a lot, you can tell by the rent,” Broome said.

“The market has increased, the rents are increasing but customers have increased,” Ervin said.

One of the occupants facing a rent increase is Hebert Bryant. Bryant said he has rented from Broome for over a decade, using the retail space for storage.

“And he’s kicking me out because I’m 87 years old,” Bryant said.

“No one’s trying to run Herbert off,” Broome said.

Broome said that Bryan previously rented out two of his retail spaces, using both for storage. Since the increase in rent, he now occupies just one.

“I did raise his rent for it to $650, where all the rest of the buildings were written for 1000 to 1250,” Broome said.

Bryant said he is starting to feel better about the increase and Broome said he is welcome to stay as long as wants.

Since Reba’s Place opened, actual businesses want to rent the space for the purpose it’s intended - retail sales not storage.

