Durant Fire shows appreciation to their 911 dispatchers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -911 dispatchers are the direct line between first responders and those in a life or death situation.

To appreciate them for all that they do, we recognize them during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

News 12 sat down with a Bryan County 911 dispatcher who shares why she loves her job.

“Bryan County 911, what’s the location of your emergency,” said Bryan County 911 Dispatch Supervisor, Raven Swigart.

Swigart has been a Bryan County 911 dispatcher for almost a decade.

She takes numerous calls everyday, “we deal with everybody’s worst day so whenever they call and they’re panicking, we have to sift through the panic.”

But she says she loves her job and loves the opportunity to help people in urgent need.

“This job wasn’t something I would fall into but I absolutely love it, if anybody has a career choice that they want to help people, help their community, this is a very good fit,” Swigart said.

Every year during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the Durant Fire Department puts on a cookout to recognize their 911 operators.

“Dispatchers are the first line to all emergency calls so they take in the information and relay it to us and they also help us when we’re on scene to getting us additional resources,” said Durant Fire Chief Jeff Langford.

Langford said it’s vital to have good relations with their dispatchers.

“All of our first responders are wonderful and I feel like we’re all kind of one big emergency community,” Swigart said.

