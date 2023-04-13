Texoma Local
Highway 82 construction projects begins Thursday

TX-DOT announced a Hwy-82 improvement project that began Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Texas (KXII) - If you thought highway construction was coming to an end in Texoma, think again!

TX-DOT announced a Hwy-82 improvement project that began Thursday. The construction will be ongoing between Travis St. in Sherman and the Cooke County line.

Contractors will be replacing concrete railings and guard rails at each bridge, among other improvements.

Drivers can expect occasional lane closures and are urged to pay attention and avoid distractions.

The expected completion date of the project is January 2025.

