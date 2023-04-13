Local butcher shop opening first storefront in Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Homegrown Meats has grown in its community by providing its finest cuts to the newly opened Reba’s Place, but what makes it special, is that this beef never leaves Atoka County.

Reba’s Place has used Homegrown Meats in its kitchen since its opening, and they use it to make everything from burgers to Reba’s famous steak.

According to Gary Hensley, co-owner of Homegrown Meats, the slaughterhouse will soon turn into a storefront for Homegrown Meats where you can watch the meat cut in front of you.

“You know that cow just comes to you alive, and you slaughtered, butchered it, put it on the table for somebody to eat in a local restaurant. It’s surreal, you know, we butchered it, and it comes from us,” Hensley said.

Kurtess Mortensen is the executive director of Atoka’s downtown redevelopment plan and has been with Reba’s place through the entirety of its development.

As he got closer to Reba herself through the development process, he got to become the executive chef at her restaurant, along with his job of heading Atoka’s redevelopment plan.

“Reba’s developed, and we realized that we would be able to be the first restaurant to premiere Chawtaw beef in a major way,” Mortensen explained.

Atoka’s economic development director, Carol Ervin, says that this not only provides opportunities for local businesses but for potential retail stores as well.

“Well, we’ve seen an influx of new retail businesses with the opening of Reba’s and this is a companion business to that restaurant,” Carol said. “But our traffic count here is really driving with Reba’s opening, a huge amount of interest in Atoka.”

Rebah’s place isn’t just bringing in new tourists, but it’s also beginning the community closer together.

