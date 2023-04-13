ODOT calls on Durant drivers for input on busy intersection

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking Durant drivers for feedback about one of the busiest intersections in town.

They are looking to improve the intersection of US 70 and East Main Street.

ODOT said this project will help with existing and future traffic.

Work would start in 2025.

ODOT is hosting a virtual open house till April 24 for the public to express any comments.

For more information on this project, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.