ODOT calls on Durant drivers for input on busy intersection

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking Durant drivers for feedback about  one of the busiest intersections in town.

They are looking to improve the intersection of US 70 and East Main Street.

ODOT said this project will help with existing and future traffic.

Work would start in 2025.

ODOT is hosting a virtual open house till April 24 for the public to express any comments.

For more information on this project, click here.

