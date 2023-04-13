Oklahoma representative, state senator to host town hall

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, will host a town hall in Hugo Friday.

According to a press release, attendees are welcome to come and ask questions on issues that would impact the local community.

The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 at the Hugo Technology Center, 107 S 15th St. in Hugo.

For more information, call (405) 557-7382 or (405) 521-5586.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.