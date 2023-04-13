Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma representative, state senator to host town hall

Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey and Sen. David Bullard will host a town hall in Hugo Friday.
Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey and Sen. David Bullard will host a town hall in Hugo Friday.(CBS DFW)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, will host a town hall in Hugo Friday.

According to a press release, attendees are welcome to come and ask questions on issues that would impact the local community.

The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 at the Hugo Technology Center, 107 S 15th St. in Hugo.

For more information, call (405) 557-7382 or (405) 521-5586.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night
A Coalgate woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.
Coalgate woman killed in Johnston County crash
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole a package of Twang Lemon Lime...
Woman facing felony charge after stealing flavored salt, police say
A Grayson County judge handed down 37 years in prison to a Denison man for four different...
Denison man gets 37 years in prison

Latest News

Reba's Place increases tourism in Atoka leading to higher rent prices for businesses.
Downtown Atoka storefronts raising rent as demand increases from Reba’s Place
Reba's Place increases tourism in Atoka leading to higher rent prices for businesses.
Downtown Atoka storefronts raising rent as demand increases from Reba’s Place
The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation wants you to help them take a swing at helping local law...
Texoma Back the Badge Foundation to hold 7th annual memorial golf tournament
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say