Sherman creates penalty for failure to pay utility bills at all bills paid complexes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Back in November, the City of Sherman cut off water to multiple all bills paid complexes.

At that time, those complexes were owned by a company called Apex.

The city said the landlords had a $20,000 outstanding water bill.

In the end, the city reconnected the water before the bill was paid to help the residents.

Now the city wants to hopefully prevent a situation like this from ever happening again.

“We have heard their cries for help,” said City Councilman Shawn Teamann.

Sherman City Council hopes they’ll never hear those cries for basic utilities again.

“This is an attempt to make sure those folks are protected from that happening in the future,” said Teamann.

The city council passed an ordinance allowing Sherman to place liens on complexes that take utility money from their tenants and don’t pay the city.

“For all apartment complexes, this is a clear sign the city will take the next steps if they accept payments from their tenants and then don’t turn around and pay their utility bills that the city is prepared to move forward with placing liens on the property and enforcing those liens,” said Teamann.

The city hopes these liens will make sure the person responsible for not paying the bill bears the brunt of the consequences.

“It gives the city the ability to actually implement some enforcement against the landlord and not the people that live there,” said Teamann. “It really is better for the residents, and it’ll help give the city what they need to enforce the landlord to pay the bill.”

With the threat of a lien, Teamann hopes it’ll prevent another crisis from ever occurring.

“That fear would be enough,” said Teamann. “It should be enough from refusing to pay their utility bills.”

Even if a lien is not enough, Teamann said residents could still see utilities stay on.

“We’re anticipating that the citizens wouldn’t see services stopped,” said Teamann. “That the landlords would get on board and pay the utility bills. We are doing everything in our power to give the city the ability to enforce the liens and make sure that they’ll never end up in a crisis like that again.”

The ordinance passed on April third and is already in effect.

According to the ordinance, the lien’s penalty could cost up to five hundred dollars every day there is a violation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.