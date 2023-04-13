Texoma Local
Shop for Hilltop: How you can help the victims of the Hilltop Village fire

In Christ Ministries and ‘Middle Ground’ of Sherman will be outside the Target in the town center starting at 7 pm on Thursday to collect donations for the peop
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two local organizations joined together to help the victims who lost everything in the fire at the Hilltop Village apartments in Sherman last week.

In Christ Ministries and ‘Middle Ground’ of Sherman will be outside the Target in the town center at 7 pm on Thursday.

They’re asking shoppers to buy a few items for the people affected by the fire.

It can be anything from a toothbrush and toothpaste to a new pair of sunglasses.

“Our community is a village,” said Rhonda Jackson with In Christ Ministries. “The village has to take care of the other villagers. So this is very important. If you’re able to come out at 7 o’clock and meet us at Target, please do because it’s very very important. These people are suffering.”

Organizers said they’ll set up at 7 pm and be there for as long as it takes to get every need met.

“It was heartbreaking, and also it’s just easy to overlook something when you feel sad about it and then not actually take action, so it just stirred something in me to want to do something about it,” said Kenzie Baca, the founder, and director of Middle Ground.

If you can’t make it out, they said they have a cash app set up-$Inchristministries.

They said they’ll use the money to purchase items for the fire victims.

