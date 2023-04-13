Texoma Back the Badge Foundation to hold 7th annual memorial golf tournament

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation wants you to help them take a swing at helping local law enforcement and their families.

The group will be hosting its 7th annual memorial golf tournament, you can join a team and play at the competition in May.

If you don’t think your game is up to par you can purchase a $10 golf ball for a chance to win $1,000. All the proceeds go toward providing financial support, especially to families of officers or deputies killed in the line of duty.

”We’ve had to write that check three or four times since the foundation has gotten going, but we’re just here in Texoma to let law enforcement know that hey we’re here to support if something like that happens to you or your family,” President of Texoma Back the Badge Foundation Zac Grantham said.

Grantham said they’ll sell golf balls until a few days before the big event on May 19.

To get involved click here.

