Whitewright’s Gonzales signs with Texas Powerlifting

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Signing day over in Whitewright, with one Tiger now yelling out Hook ‘Em!

MarcAnthony Gonzales officially signs with the University of Texas for powerlifting. Gonzales is coming off an amazing season in which he won the division four state, while also setting the state record in his weight class for deadlift. Readying him to roll that success right down to Austin with the Longhorns next fall.

“So, I found them on Instagram, and I started talking to some of the members and they’re just really amicable people,” said Gonzales. “Like friendly, welcoming and just nice. So, this is a good group of people I want to be around. I’m really excited, happy and thankful to God for this opportunity to do what I love.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.