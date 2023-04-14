$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022 is closer to expiring.

According to a Texas Lottery Commission press release, the Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18), the press release states. The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.

According to the press release, the ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 8-12 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the October 22, 2022 Powerball drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”

The press release adds that a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

