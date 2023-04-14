Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022...
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022 is closer to expiring.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022 is closer to expiring.

According to a Texas Lottery Commission press release, the Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18), the press release states. The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.

According to the press release, the ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 8-12 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the October 22, 2022 Powerball drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”

The press release adds that a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies

Latest News

A rare cancer diagnosis forced a beloved Tom Bean ISD bus driver to hold down the breaks on his...
Tom Bean rallies around beloved bus driver as rare cancer cost him his ear & job
A pair of wreck on a Grayson County highway sent four people to the hospital Friday.
Collinsville Fire Dept. responds to multiple crashes Friday
Last week the city of Ardmore signed a contract with Studio Architecture to develop a master...
City of Ardmore to hold meetings about downtown master plan
Devada Flowers, 37, was sentenced to prison after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a...
Anna man sentenced after high-speed chase