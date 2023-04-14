Anna man sentenced after high-speed chase

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An Anna man was sentenced to prison after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, a Texas DPS trooper received information that Devada Flowers, 37, who had outstanding felony warrants out of Dallas County, was in Denison. The trooper located Flowers leaving a funeral home in what they discovered was a stolen vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop Flowers, but he fled, reportedly driving more than 100 mph on U.S. 75.

The release said Flowers exited and tried to lose officers in a parking lot, but he collided head-on with another vehicle that was occupied by a family who had a one-year-old baby in the car. Flowers kept driving, nearly hitting several people in the parking lot.

Flowers got back on U.S. 75 going towards Oklahoma, when the trooper conducted a pit maneuver on the vehicle finally bringing the chase to a stop, the release states.

Flowers was arrested and sentenced to 40 years in prison for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The DA’s Office said due to the aggravated nature of this offense, Flowers will be required to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before being considered for parole.

