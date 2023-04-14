Texoma Local
City of Ardmore to hold meetings about downtown master plan

Last week the city of Ardmore signed a contract with Studio Architecture to develop a master plan for the downtown area.(Kelby Archer | KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last week the city of Ardmore signed a contract with Studio Architecture to develop a master plan for the downtown area.

The city is expecting Downtown Ardmore to change significantly in the next few years, with population growth and more businesses coming to town.

“We are just wanting downtown to flourish even more than it already is,” assistant city manager Kevin Norris said.

Norris said now that the city has figured out who they’re working with for the downtown master plan, it’s time to talk to residents and community members about what the area needs.

“Right now we have not had any meetings about it, we’ve basically just signed this agreement,” Norris said. “There is some misinformation already going out on Facebook.”

Norris said contrary to rumors online, the city hasn’t decided on back-in parking, or anything else.

“We’ve not even talked about it,” Norris said. “So it’s important for people to know that we will have public meetings. No decisions have been made because we’ve not met with the steering committee, and we’ve not met with business owners. and so we’re just in the beginning stages.”

Norris said residents can share opinions and ideas at meetings in the next few weeks.

“What do they think would make downtown more appealing,” Norris said. “What would make someone from another town come into Ardmore on a Saturday to shop.”

Ryan Wood said an outdoor activity would be a big draw.

“Rock climbing wall would be pretty awesome,” Wood said. “I like climbing stuff. We got a lot of young people here.”

Norris said after the meetings, Studio Architecture will take the ideas and present a plan to city commissioners.

“We are still just in the process of trying to figure out when we will start these meetings, and how many there will be,” Norris said.

Norris said the city will post on Facebook when they decide on meeting dates.

